The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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LFG's avatar
LFG
1h

We're talking today about adding Being Dangerous: How to Go from Activist to Operative book to the Grab Them by the E.A.R.R. book to educate and train the community about how to advocate and push elected officials for what they want. Incredible books and thank you for sharing them for free!!!

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Dan Brown's avatar
Dan Brown
1h

I’m more than ready to take action.

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