The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Christy's avatar
Christy
1h

Thank you for your unyielding dedication to our democracy and to the Constitution.

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Helena P. Schrader's avatar
Helena P. Schrader
1h

Chris, are you in touch with Graham Platner? You should be for a variety of reasons.

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