The Existentialist Republic

MS Kohut
Feb 11Edited

Thank you for always shedding light on the FACTS. It’s a comfort in the darkest hour.

JMKL
Feb 11

I live in Minneapolis. It's horrific and that is the point to aggressively blow up all the laws we as US Citizens have understood to be our Rights. I feel we have already lost those Rights and I don't know why it's allowed to continue by the Republicans and Judicial system. It's not only happening in MN, ICE and CPS are criminally abusing the whole country, and this has been standard operating procedure within 100 miles of the southern border. The detention centers are meant to traumatize and get people to self-deport out of unlivable conditions. Seeing it in MN en masse is shocking because we are in the North, Majority Democrats, Historically White Immigrants, and have the highest rate of charitable giving in the Nation. I hope it stops here soon; but I want the brutality and inhumanity to stop PERIOD. I want accountability and Congress to reform our Immigration System to have a legally protected pathway to citizenship. I used to believe in reform because our MPD shows restraint and has transparently gone through Reform. But I can't believe what I'm witnessing and ICE and CPS need to be Abolished and Rebuilt from the ground up with a totally new system of Rights and Accountability. Until this happens, I'm going to keep observing and protesting; which means I may get arrested, beat up, tear gassed, and shot. History has taught us that is the only way to live an honest life is to combat Hate with Love. I'm going to be on the correct side of history with my neighbors.

