The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Rosanne Masone's avatar
Rosanne Masone
3d

I have always felt that the Democrats are the only party that follows the rule of law. And that Republicans have been trampling the American people since the beginning of this reign with Trump. This information is what I’ve always felt in my heart, that we can prosecute that we can do something to stop this marauding administration. If it has to come from the states, then we need to buffer up the states to get them to agree and move forward with these lawsuits and put these people in jail. They should not be allowed to run rampant like this with no oversight with no guard rails. That’s just a made up thing. The constitution doesn’t allow it. They feel the constitution doesn’t apply to them but it sure as hell does! It’s time to take back the reins of this wagon and turn it around to save our country. Thank you for printing all of this.

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Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
3d

You’re right — governors and state attorneys general do have the authority to investigate, arrest, and prosecute when laws are broken within their states. Yet we continue to see hesitation where decisive action is needed most.

While Attorney General Ellison has taken important steps through lawsuits challenging this administration, legal filings alone are not enough. Accountability cannot stop at court briefs and press conferences. When lives are lost, justice demands action.

I am still waiting for Ellison and County Attorney Moriarty to step forward and bring charges against the agents responsible for the killings of Good and Pretti. If states truly intend to defend their residents and uphold the rule of law, then enforcement must follow rhetoric.

The question is no longer whether they can act — it’s why they haven’t. What are they waiting for?

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