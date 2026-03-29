The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Dan Brown's avatar
Dan Brown
2h

The change has got to come from the states. The Federal government is too mired in its own issues to be of any help. I am pleased that the west coast governors realize this and have begun to take action.

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Ron Bravenec's avatar
Ron Bravenec
2h

“The Existentialist Republic’s work creating this framework has been cited by the Brookings Institution and covered by Mother Jones, NPR, PBS, and others.”

Congratulations, Christopher! You deserve the notoriety.

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