The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Catherine Mary Kauffman's avatar
Catherine Mary Kauffman
12h

When I was 16 and working in DC as an intern, being the upstart that I was, I asked my boss why there was a limit and was introduced to this whole issue. As for cost, well, it would be pretty darn big because there simply isn’t any more room in the House of Representatives. It would require building a new Capitol building; or having a separate building somewhere in DC (along with new office spaces). Now, when I was 16 (nearly 50 years ago) there was no such thing as the internet… and one would think that remote work might be an option today. But we all know how “secure” our internet is today. Much of the work these folks do actually involves (normally) that they walk and talk, have a coffee together, get their aides together to talk to each other, grab lunch together in the cafe, or just drop by each other’s offices for quick private meetings. There are committee meetings by the many dozens and they do (in normal times) actually meet face-to-face with constituents and lobbyists. So, remote work would still involve public facing offices nearby to each other. Creative thinking could solve this problem and we would have to hold our noses at the tear down of some historic buildings to make room for a new and much larger Capitol building somewhere nearby its current location. Many people may not know this, but there really is a whole network of underground tunnels connecting various buildings there which is why you rarely see your Senators and Representatives walking across the National Mall. They would rather hop on a golf cart underground and ride to their next meeting at an office building across the street. But perhaps a modernized, upgraded facility would benefit what they do. Certainly, these days, they no longer recognize or feel the great reverence for earlier greats who served (actually SERVED) our country. Maybe they just need the coldness of modernity to come back to their senses and do their jobs.

Reply
Share
Stephen Brady's avatar
Stephen Brady
12h

Is there physical space in the US Capitol for a chamber of this size? Will Congress Critters vote to be a smaller fish in a bigger pond?

Reply
Share
3 replies
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture