The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Dan Brown's avatar
Dan Brown
2h

Excellent principles which give one a reason to continue. These are further explained in your excellent book “Toppling Tyrants”.

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Honorable Gloria's avatar
Honorable Gloria
2h

Thank you! I have read Robert Reich’s comments on how states could stop Citizens United. I have been expressing my own views about changing our country via State Legislatures. As a former DEMOCRATIC STATE SENATOR, the model legislation is something I would introduce in a heartbeat. RI has election for every seat from Governor to school committees come November. Four people vying for Attorney General and 4 or more in a Democratic primary for Governor to be held in September. So I know what I have to do and how to get it done. I have suggested the best way to ensure change is by what you have done: MODEL LEGISLATION. Again,

thank you for this Herculean work.

Gloria Kennedy Fleck

Deputy Majority Leader Emeritus RI SENATE

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