The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Pam Birkenfeld's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld
4h

I know of that law and it has been effective. I’m getting to think that it is only the states that will save us given what’s going on in Washington..

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Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
3h

The disinformation machine has been running for decades, but Donald Trump and his allies turned it into a full-time business model. Through friendly media, social media, and an endless stream of conspiracy theories, half-truths, and outright lies, they discovered a simple formula: if you repeat something often enough, some people will eventually treat it as gospel.

That's not persuasion—it's conditioning.

The frightening part is that many people don't even realize they're caught up in it. Like any cult, questioning the leader is forbidden, facts are considered suspicious, and reality itself becomes negotiable. If Trump announced tomorrow that the moon was made of Mar-a-Lago gold, there would probably be a panel on TV explaining why scientists have been hiding the truth for years.

A democracy cannot survive when facts are optional and loyalty matters more than truth. The cure for disinformation isn't louder propaganda—it's critical thinking, evidence, and a willingness to question everyone, especially the people demanding unquestioning loyalty.

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