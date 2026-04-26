The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Dan Brown's avatar
Dan Brown
14h

I am shocked and amazed that developmentally delayed individuals don’t have special consideration regarding their protection and coercion to confess. There ought to be verification by a specialist about whether the individual has the capacity to understand charges and the consequences of confession.

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1 reply by Christopher Armitage
PJ's avatar
PJ
13h

Another amazing post, the breadth, depth and sincerity of your ideas are impressive! Maybe in some future administration there's a department you can lead?

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1 reply by Christopher Armitage
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