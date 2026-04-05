The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
15h

It can only be a good thing if Palantir, and all of these web services are knocked out. I don't think that it will stop Thiel's, Musk's, Ellison's national security state, but will set it back.

With AI I can only image what they have on file for each of us, and how it will be used when the time comes.

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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
13h

This is such an excellent piece because it cuts straight to it: the names that make global violence inevitable and profitable. Like so much of your writing, this one goes to the root of the issue, not the symptoms - and certainly not the PR theater we call "news" or the cafeteria food fight we call "social media". Thank you for continually advocating on behalf of humanity, Christopher. It does matter.

And -

"Google’s lawyers **documented in writing that they understood what this technology would be used for**. The IG Farben executives at least claimed ignorance. Sundar Pichai, Andy Jassy, Satya Nadella, Alex Karp, and Peter Thiel cannot make that claim. The precedent for what accountability looks like already exists."

100%

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