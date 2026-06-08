The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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James North's avatar
James North
11h

I've been floating an idea of a citizen's class action suit against Elon Musk for his DOGE activities that stole all of our data. Do you have any interest or know an attorney who may take the case? It may not yield a penny, but the negative publicity could make a dent in his fortune if shares drop or goods boycotted.

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Susie's avatar
Susie
11h

His net worth is all he is. Comes up empty when it comes to humanity and the qualities of content that requires.

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