Image from Cooperation Jackson

Mutual aid is one of the most powerful tools we have against fascism. When communities take care of each other, autocrats lose their grip. The closer we grow together, the harder we are to break. Every bag of groceries delivered, every person bailed out of a pretrial cell, every tenant who keeps their housing because neighbors showed up is a direct reduction in the harm they can do to us. Strong communities are the foundation everything else is built on.

Here are ten organizations doing that work right now.

Cooperation Jackson is a cooperative federation in Jackson, Mississippi, building food sovereignty and economic democracy in a county with over 61,000 food-insecure people. Their Freedom Farms Cooperative produces organic food for working-class Black residents, their land trust holds 52 debt-free properties, and their worker cooperatives employ local people on their own terms.

Soul Fire Farm is an Afro-Indigenous centered community farm in Petersburg, New York, that delivers free produce directly to households living under food apartheid in the Albany region. The farm reaches over 10,000 people annually and has trained more than 350 Black and brown farmers since 2011.

KC Tenants is a citywide tenant union in Kansas City that has grown from a dozen people to over 10,000 members and has won a Tenants Bill of Rights, free legal representation in eviction court, and an $84 million affordable housing bond. In 2025, their 248-day rent strike at Independence Towers ended with a collective contract, a rent freeze, and formal union recognition.

Los Angeles Tenants Union is a member-funded, all-volunteer organization with no paid staff and no foundation grants, running 17 neighborhood chapters across LA County. During the 2025 wildfires, they mobilized over 80 organizations to demand rent freezes and distributed masks to unhoused residents while their Hillside Villa rent strike in Chinatown continues into its sixth year.

NEXT Harm Reduction is the first online, mail-based harm reduction program in the United States, shipping free naloxone and sterile supplies in plain packaging to every state and Puerto Rico. By late 2022, the organization had delivered 96,000 naloxone shipments nationwide and reached households in over 80 percent of U.S. counties.

Ithaca Health Alliance began in 1997 as a grassroots healthcare cooperative where members pooled money into a mutual fund for medical costs, and now runs a free clinic in Ithaca, New York, integrating primary care with acupuncture, chiropractic, and herbal medicine. The clinic operates with three paid staff and volunteers, asks no proof of residency, and saw patient numbers rise 30 percent after federal Medicaid expansions ended in 2023.

Mutual Aid Disaster Relief is a national horizontal network built on the principle of solidarity rather than charity, deploying to hurricanes, floods, and climate disasters through consensus-based working groups. After Hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024, they ran daily distribution hubs in Tampa Bay offering food, water, tools, and solar power while volunteers housed displaced residents in their own vehicles.

Chicago Community Bond Fund posted over $7 million in bonds and freed more than 650 people over its lifetime, maintaining a 90 percent court appearance rate, while simultaneously building the political campaign that made Illinois the first state to abolish cash bail in 2023. Having achieved its core mission, the fund deliberately dissolved in 2024 and redistributed its remaining resources to grassroots organizations rather than perpetuate itself.

Atlanta Solidarity Fund provides bail and legal defense for activists in Georgia, raising $1.44 million to support nearly 1,000 arrested protesters in 2020 and mobilizing enough funds to ensure every Stop Cop City protester made bail despite bonds set as high as $350,000. When the state charged three of its board members with money laundering and included its organizers in a sweeping RICO indictment, a judge dismissed the entire case in September 2025.

Highlander Research and Education Center has been training movement leaders in Appalachia since 1932, where Rosa Parks attended workshops before the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the civil rights movement found its footing. Now in its 93rd year, Highlander runs youth organizing programs across the South, trains cultural organizers, and serves as fiscal sponsor for organizations including the Movement for Black Lives.