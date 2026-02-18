The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
I Wrote a Book. Here's Why I'm Giving It Away.
Toppling Tyrants: A Field Guide to Removing Fascism in America is a tactical manual for people who want to fight authoritarian consolidation and don’t…
  Christopher Armitage
On Originalism: The Constitutional Grift and its Christian Cousin
What is true Originalism?
  Christopher Armitage
Democrats Can Launch Criminal Investigations into DOGE, Today.
Dozens of investigations can bring accountability top to bottom, and Democrats have the power right now.
  Christopher Armitage
Let's Chat!
A recording from Christopher Armitage's live video
  Christopher Armitage
1:28:54
The Prosecution of Jonathan Ross
Here's the prosecution memorandum.
  Christopher Armitage
Trump Won't Cancel Elections. There's a Far More Dangerous Plan in Motion.
This is a long article.
  Christopher Armitage
What Would Happen If a State Banned Insurance Companies?
A thought experiment about the companies standing between Americans and their doctors
  Christopher Armitage
Are America’s Mayors Leading a Soft Secession?
The fight against fascism in the US has had legitimate victories.
  Christopher Armitage
We Need To Talk About The Carolina Coup.
What can we do about it?
  Christopher Armitage
Four Laws To End The Fascist Madness.
The New Era of Oppositional Federalism Has Arrived
  Christopher Armitage
The Federal Government Released 3.5 Million Pages on Epstein and Prosecuted No One. This Bill Lets All 50 States Investigate and Prosecute.
Don't let these crimes go unpunished.
  Christopher Armitage
Going Broke on Purpose: The Bipartisan Budget Scam
The solution is common sense.
  Christopher Armitage
© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture