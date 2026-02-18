The Existentialist Republic
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
I Wrote a Book. Here's Why I'm Giving It Away.
Toppling Tyrants: A Field Guide to Removing Fascism in America is a tactical manual for people who want to fight authoritarian consolidation and don’t…
Feb 18
•
Christopher Armitage
196
42
100
On Originalism: The Constitutional Grift and its Christian Cousin
What is true Originalism?
Feb 17
•
Christopher Armitage
257
60
116
Democrats Can Launch Criminal Investigations into DOGE, Today.
Dozens of investigations can bring accountability top to bottom, and Democrats have the power right now.
Feb 16
•
Christopher Armitage
982
467
429
Let's Chat!
A recording from Christopher Armitage's live video
Feb 15
•
Christopher Armitage
189
54
25
1:28:54
The Prosecution of Jonathan Ross
Here's the prosecution memorandum.
Feb 14
•
Christopher Armitage
622
90
290
Trump Won't Cancel Elections. There's a Far More Dangerous Plan in Motion.
This is a long article.
Feb 13
•
Christopher Armitage
1,403
203
761
What Would Happen If a State Banned Insurance Companies?
A thought experiment about the companies standing between Americans and their doctors
Feb 12
•
Christopher Armitage
450
67
181
Are America’s Mayors Leading a Soft Secession?
The fight against fascism in the US has had legitimate victories.
Feb 11
•
Christopher Armitage
447
64
201
We Need To Talk About The Carolina Coup.
What can we do about it?
Feb 9
•
Christopher Armitage
760
79
343
Four Laws To End The Fascist Madness.
The New Era of Oppositional Federalism Has Arrived
Feb 9
•
Christopher Armitage
1,071
104
485
The Federal Government Released 3.5 Million Pages on Epstein and Prosecuted No One. This Bill Lets All 50 States Investigate and Prosecute.
Don't let these crimes go unpunished.
Feb 8
•
Christopher Armitage
1,029
88
456
Going Broke on Purpose: The Bipartisan Budget Scam
The solution is common sense.
Feb 7
•
Christopher Armitage
874
110
443
© 2026 Christopher Armitage
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts